The Kano State Police Command has arrested the Director of Administration and General Services in the State Ministry of Water Resources, Abubakar Gambo, and two others for allegedly misappropriating government properties.

The arrests follow reports that the trio conspired to forge a letter authorizing the auction of a high-capacity water pump and tank, a critical public utility.

Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel confirmed the arrests and revealed that Assistant Secretary, Administration, Baba Yahaya, and former Manager of Karefa Irrigation Scheme, Nuhu Mansir, were also apprehended.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Ali Makoda, has denied authorising the auction, further solidifying the suspicion of fraud.

“We are investigating the matter, and as soon as the investigation is concluded, the suspects will be charged to court,” said CP Gumel.

