Troops of the ongoing Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III have raided camps belonging to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the Orsumoghu area of Anambra State.

The raid, conducted on December 11th, 2023, involved a combined effort of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Police, and local vigilante operatives. Acting on credible intelligence, the troops successfully cleared and destroyed several IPOB/ESN camps.

During the operation, one armed ESN member was neutralized, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered one pump-action rifle.

In a separate incident, on December 9th, troops patrolling the Orsumoghu-Ukpor road in Ihiala Local Government Area encountered members of the group. However, due to the superior firepower of the troops, the criminals were forced to abandon their location.

“Items recovered included 27 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, three locally made hand grenades, two handheld radios, one pair of NPF uniforms, a fragmental jacket and charms,” he said.

The army spokesman recalled that Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III was recently inaugurated in the South-East to complement the security architecture of the region during and after the yuletide period.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, enjoined members of the public to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with credible information.

“The public should do this through the Emergency Telephone Line ‘193’ to enhance the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

“Citizens are also encouraged to go about their normal daily activities and businesses without fear of intimidation,” he added.

