General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has declared to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, that his sun will not set yet.

Adeboye made the declaration in his goodwill message to the CAN president at his 60th birthday celebration yesterday in Abuja.

Also at the event, former head of state and elder statesman, General Yakubu Gowon, congratulated the CAN president and prayed that God Almighty will continue to give him the grace to give good leadership to all Christians in the nation.

He urged him to do his best to maintain good relationship between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.

Adeboye recalled that a “little over 21 years ago, as I was approaching the age of 60, my people were getting excited and getting ready for the celebration. I was a bit distressed.

“I was distressed because I knew the assignment that God had given me. He wanted me to plant a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in all nations of the world.

“But at that time, we were only in 56 nations of the world. So, I looked at my life, and I said, Oh, God, I am not even halfway to where you want me to be. And yet the sun was about to set because I was approaching 60.

“Because in Nigeria, as we all know, it’s a miracle to even be 70. But then God spoke to me, and I believe what he said to me is what he is saying to you. He said to me, Son, I decide when the sun sets. 21 years later the sun has not set yet,” he said.

Adeboye revealed that by the grace of God Almighty, the Redeemed Christian Church of God has branches in 195 nations of the world.