Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has urged governments at all levels to prioritise investing in education and human capital development.

He said more attention need to be paid to infrastructural development in the country.

In a press statement issued yesterday by his chief press secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu made the call in his keynote speech at the 5th IG Leadership Excellence Awards 2023 held Saturday night in Abuja.

The deputy speaker, who was represented at the event by the lawmaker representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, spoke on the topic “Excellence in Leadership: The Nigerian Context” as the Key Note Speaker.

The deputy speaker, who was also honored with the ‘Best Legislator of the Year’ Award at the event, said, “investing in education and human capital development is vital for the long-term growth and progress of Nigeria.

“Leaders should prioritise quality education and skills training to equip the Nigerian workforce with the necessary tools to compete in the global economy. Nigeria has a large population of young people who hold the potential to drive innovation, economic growth, and social progress.

“By equipping them with the necessary skills and opportunities, we can create a generation of leaders who will continue to uphold excellence in leadership.”

He further asserted that adequate infrastructure was essential for economic growth and social development, advising leaders to prioritize infrastructure projects that improve transportation, power supply, healthcare facilities, and access to clean water, among other critical areas.