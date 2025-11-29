The Grammy Museum is bringing Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr to Brooklyn for a headline conversation and performance this December. The event, “A New York Evening With Ayra Starr,” will take place on December 16, 2025, at National Sawdust.

The program will dig into the singer’s rapid creative journey and feature an intimate live set, moderated by music journalist J’na Jefferson. Starr’s selection highlights her position at the forefront of a genre that captivates worldwide audiences.

The timing coincides with another major career milestone: a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for her song “Gimme Dat.”

This marks her second nomination in the category, having previously made history as the youngest Nigerian female artist to be nominated for her global hit “Rush.”

This New York showcase caps a monumental year for Starr, following the release of her celebrated sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21, and star-making performances on stages from Glastonbury to Coldplay’s global tour.