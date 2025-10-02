The Jos Food Festival returns in 2025 with a bigger, bolder experience, powered by a landmark partnership with Grand Pure Soya Oil as headline sponsor. This collaboration brings together one of Nigeria’s leading healthy-cooking brands and the country’s most vibrant culinary celebration to deliver an unforgettable food and lifestyle event in the heart of Plateau State.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 28, 2025, at the spacious Tamarald Event Centre in Jos, the Grill Fest Edition will spotlight the art of grilling while promoting wholesome eating. Guests can expect a full day of live grilling stations, BBQ masterclasses, and culinary showcases that merge traditional Middle Belt flavors with global grilling techniques.

The partnership with Grand Pure Soya Oil underscores a shared commitment to health-conscious cooking. Known for its cholesterol-free, heart-friendly soya oil, the brand aligns perfectly with the festival’s focus on quality ingredients and nutritious meals. Festivalgoers will enjoy dishes prepared with Grand Pure Soya Oil, reinforcing the message that great taste can be healthy and sustainable.

The 2025 edition will feature a dynamic lineup of renowned Nigerian chefs and grill masters, delivering cooking demos, tasting sessions, and interactive grilling workshops. From gourmet BBQ to innovative vegetarian grills, the festival will cater to every palate while showcasing the best of Nigeria’s culinary talent.

Now in its fifth year, the Jos Food Festival has grown into a premier culinary destination, drawing over 3,000 guests per edition and hosting more than 400 vendors over the past five years from across Nigeria. Its diverse audience of food lovers, families, culture enthusiasts, and leading brands creates a vibrant platform for networking and cultural exchange.

“This journey has been about consistency and community,” added Elvis Katlong (Chef Elvis). “From our early days to this fifth anniversary, we’ve grown with the people of Jos and built a festival that belongs to everyone.”

Attendees can look forward to:

Grill Zones featuring local and international BBQ specialties

Live entertainment from top music acts and DJs

Interactive games and competitions for guests of all ages

A vibrant artisan market with food, art, and crafts

The Grill Fest Afterparty, turning the night into a true Jos celebration

“Our alliance with Grand Pure Soya Oil reflects the festival’s vision to connect global-quality brands with Nigeria’s rich culinary culture,” said Festival Director Elvis Katlong (Chef Elvis). “Working alongside our community, we are raising the bar for food festivals across Africa.”