Great Nigeria Insurance(GNI) Plc has reiterated its commitment to gender equality and female inclusion.

The insurer said, this again demonstrated emulative strides in ensuring adequate representation of the female gender in the workplace.

To this end, it said GNI currently has the highest women representation at the management level in the Nigerian insurance industry.

Speaking on this development in Lagos, the managing director/CEO, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, stated that, the company’s stance on promoting gender balance and parity has attracted many female talents over the years; with many now occupying leadership roles within the organisation.

To her, “organisations need to transcend gender inequality by offering the same opportunities to both genders. To achieve this task, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has ensured that everyone is given the same opportunity to improve on their capacity and achieve self-actualisation. The company’s commitment to gender equality is also evident in the equal proportion of the gender of its workforce.”

Whilst addressing the issue of gender inequality in the society at large, Osipitan stated that, there was a need to break away from the stereotype regarding the capacity of women, wherein the male gender is usually perceived as the most competent for leadership roles.

The enablement of diversity and inclusivity in the affairs of the society, she said, will in great measures support interventions that are truly progressive in the depiction and portrayal of women.

The urgent need to accelerate female representation, diversity and inclusion in all fields of work cannot be overemphasised, he stressed.

The Corporate Communications, Brand Management & Customer Service manager, GNI Plc, Ms. Oyinkansola Sobande, noted that, gender balance and parity at the company has attracted progressive employees.

This has garnered the admiration of the public expressed by the plethora of positive feedback gotten from both the company’s corporate and retail customers. According to her, the brand has benefited immensely from this and will continue to do so.