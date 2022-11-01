Green Park Academy Edo state has emerged winner of the 11th edition of the Seplat JV PEARLs Quiz, one of the signature educational Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of Seplat Energy Plc.

Green Park emerged out of the 130 participating schools and bagged the coveted prize of N10 million for a project and N100,000 scholarship for each of its three partaking students.

The grand finale of the programme, which was held in Benin City, Edo State, had in attendance secondary schools from Edo and Delta states, government officials, traditional rulers, various communities from both States, media, management of the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), staff, management and board members of Seplat Energy, among others.

Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State; and The University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School emerged the second and third place winners respectively. A total of N18.675m was awarded to the three winning schools and their participating students.

Deeper Life High school was awarded N5 million project award and seventy-five thousand naira (N75,000) scholarship each for its three partaking students. Uniben Demonstration Secondary school was given a prize of a Three Million Naira (N3m) project award and a fifty thousand naira (N50,000) scholarship for each of its three partaking students.