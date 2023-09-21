Green Sahara Farms in its Environment Social Governance (ESG) report said it has planted 386,000 trees in communities, 10,000 trees in 24 unity schools and had established a young foresters club.

The development according to the managing-director Suleiman Dikwa was in efforts to improve the environment and boost food security in the country in line with goal 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It will be recalled that the board members of the Green Sahara Farm during a board meeting held in 2019 in Abuja agreed to commit and implement the ESG principles in their day to day activities especially in their contract agreement with farmers.

The MD while rolling out the ESG report revealed that the organisation is focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goals which bothers on no poverty, zero hunger, partnerships and climate change education among others.

In achieving the SDG 1 goals, Dikwa revealed that the organisation has impacted 1,287 households and also created 1,025 service providers. Under the SDG 2 goal, they increased yield per hectare to 5 tonnes on 1,351 hectare directly under their control and 581 hectare indirectly under their control.

On SDG 17, he said they have collaborated with Reforest Action, Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, Green Great Wall, SDG Plateau State, Federal Ministry of Education, Environment and Niger Delta, private organisations including banks, NGOs, spirited individuals and sterling one foundation.