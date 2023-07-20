Greener Future: NADDC Holds Validation Workshop On Electric Vehicle

In a move to position Nigeria as a frontrunner in vehicle electrification, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has joined forces with major automotive industry players to hold a validation workshop on the draft National Action Plan for the Development of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country.

The workshop, which was themed “Positioning Nigeria Among The

Leading Countries In Vehicle Electrification”, took place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Abuja.

It aimed to pave the way for the country’s future in electric mobility.

The Director General of NADDC, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, expressed his commitment to embracing advanced technology and emphasized the Council’s dedication to vehicle electrification in Nigeria.

“The NADDC has achieved a significant investment of 1 billion dollars (over 5 billion Naira) in the Nigerian auto sector over the past few years. Several prominent auto companies, including Jet Motors, Coscharis, Stallion Group, Lanre Shittu Motors, and others, are working towards producing 400 electric vehicles annually.