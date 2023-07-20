Report Of PEPC Member Resignation False, Misleading – Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal has described as false, the report of the resignation of a member of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo.

The Appellate Court described the report as false and misleading.

Chief Registrar of the Court, Malam Umar Mohammed Bangari, while dismissing the report, appealed to the general public to ignore the fake news in its entirety.

Bangari spoke with journalists on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the widespread news on the purported resignation of the PEPC member.

The news of the purported resignation of Justice Ugo from the Bench, citing demands “to kneecap democracy”, broke earlier on Thursday on the internet.