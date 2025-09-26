GreyParrot Audiobook Originals, a premium audiobook initiative designed to place African and diaspora authors on the global stage alongside industry giants like Audible and Spotify.

Inspired by the ‘Netflix Originals’ model, GreyParrot Audiobook Originals promised to treat every title as a flagship release, with its own identity and premium positioning. The project is redefining how African voices enter and thrive in the booming audiobook market.

“At GreyParrot, we’re obsessed with books that transform lives,” said Darnley Uche, Founder and Executive Producer at GreyParrot Media. “We don’t do fluff. We do memoirs that inspire, business books that build empires, faith-based narratives that stir action, and thought-leadership content that leaves lasting impact. If your story matters, we make sure the world hears it—beautifully, professionally, and powerfully.”

GreyParrot’s process is built to rival any international publishing house. Every project is professionally recorded in one of the company’s two studios, voiced by skilled narrators or authors themselves, and meticulously edited for clarity, pacing, and emotional resonance.

With distribution across multiple global platforms, authors don’t just receive an audiobook—they get a launch partner. GreyParrot handles narration, production, distribution, marketing, and branding strategy, ensuring authors extend their reach, credibility, income, and impact.

“Our goal is simple,” Uche added. “We’re making African and diaspora voices impossible to ignore on the global stage. Geography should never limit your influence. We transform your words into cultural moments that compete—and win—on a global scale.”

GreyParrot Audiobook Originals focuses on nonfiction titles with transformative value, including memoirs, business, personal growth, and faith-based works. Each project undergoes a meticulous process of professional studio recording, human narration, and premium post-production before being distributed globally. What sets GreyParrot apart is its promise to treat every audiobook as an Original—a standout release with its own story and brand value.

With over 1,000 voiceovers recorded and more than seven years of professional experience, Darnley Uche is a creative entrepreneur passionate about the power of voice. His voice has represented powerhouse brands such as MTN, Western Union, Startimes, Central Bank of Nigeria, Baze University, and many others.

As Founder and Executive Producer of GreyParrot Media, he leads a dedicated team helping authors transform their books into global-standard audiobooks. With a background in Linguistics, Communication Studies, and Marketing Strategy, Darnley blends creativity and strategy to deliver not just polished audio, but a roadmap for authors to expand influence, revenue, and legacy.

“Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in publishing globally, yet African authors are still largely excluded,” he explained. “We’re changing that—one story at a time.”

Audiobooks have been the fastest-growing format in publishing for nearly a decade, opening up new possibilities for accessibility and engagement. They serve not only busy professionals but also people with dyslexia, autism, and other conditions that make traditional reading difficult, offering an inclusive way to experience stories and ideas. In Nigeria, the appetite for audio is already clear, with the country ranking second in podcast listenership across Africa and audiences consuming an average of seven hours of audio content weekly. With earbuds, smart speakers, and Apple CarPlay becoming mainstream, the infrastructure for an audiobook revolution is firmly in place. GreyParrot Media is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift, small by design but premium by obsession, committed to driving a new era of audio storytelling across Africa and beyond.