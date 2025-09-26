The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, has demanded the creation of Ibadan State out of the present Oyo State.

Oba Ladoja, who was officially crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland and presented with the staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday, made the call in his maiden speech shortly after the presentation at the Mapo Hall venue of his coronation.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Bola Tinubu was present at the historic occasion as a special guest of honour.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Oba Ladoja told President Tinubu that, “Ibadan people have asked me to make a demand. They asked me to ask for Ibadan State. If that is true, all Ibadan people, please stand up and thank President Bola Tinubu.

“If there is only one State to be created, Mr President, let it be Ibadan State. We’re in a hurry.

“Since God has spared my life to reach 81 years, I have no other things to do but to serve the people of Ibadan, the people of Oyo State, Nigeria and Africa,” the new Olubadan said.

He thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for presenting him the staff of office, saying when people thought there would be crisis in Ibadan about a year ago, it was amicably resolved.

He thanked the people of Ibadan for the honour and support leading to his ascension as the 44th Olubadan.

The Olubadan assured that he would always do good throughout his reign.