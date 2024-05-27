A group, the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities in Plateau State has raised the alarm over alleged forceful displacement and annexation of 151 indigenous hamlets and villages by people said to be Fulani militants in the state.

The group also accused the militants of involvement in land grabbing in villages across Bokkos, Barki Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Bassa local government areas of the state.

The coalition which includes the people of Atakar, Berom, Irigwe, Mwaghavul and Ron, in conjunction with the coalition of Plateau indigenous youth bodies made the claim while briefing newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Chairman of Indigenous Youths, Mr. Paul Dekete, flanked by other tribal leaders, expressed disappointment over the response weak by the governments over their plights in the past.

The text read in part, “In view of the unsatisfactory and feeble responses so far received from all levels of government in Nigeria, the Atakar, Berom, Irigwe, Mwaghavul and Ron Youths Associations in conjunction with the Coalition of Plateau Indigenous Youths Bodies are constraint to draw attention of the public and, especially, International Community.

“For several years to date, the youths bodies have been crying aloud and lodging complains to appropriate authorities including the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services, Operation Safe Haven-OPSH, National Human Rights Commission, the National Assembly and others that there is a serious unprecedented under-current terror attacks with the principal motive of dispossessing them their God-giving lands and territory.”

But in a swift reaction, the Plateau State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mallam Nura Mohammad said Fulani in the state are indigenous, and not foreigners.

According to him, Fulanis have lived in these areas for over 100 years and have inherited those lands from their forefathers, adding that the claim of dislodgement is a systematic measure to annihilate them from the state.

“This is totally unacceptable. We are all Nigerians too. We have no any other place to go, except to stay on our God-giving lands which we inherited from our forefathers,” he said.