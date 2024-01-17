FedEx, an international courier service and its business partners in Nigeria, Red Star Express Plc are to pay compensation to General News (Tgnews), over poor services.

Tgnews whose offices are in Abuja, Jos, Kaduna and other parts of the North East region through its legal counsel, P.M. Shagnah & Co said they have written to FedEx and Red Star express plc for breach of contract.

Tgnews on 6th January 2024 organised a public lecture and Award Ceremony to honour highly eminent and respected Nigerians like the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the immediate past governor of Adamawa State, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, the former SGF, Boss Mustapha, and Rear Admiral Barr Jamila Sadiq Malafa, (retired).

Others who also attended the award ceremony are: First class Chiefs and Emirs, who are; Hama Bachama, HRH Ismaila Shagaya Kpawo Nomwe-Gilongo Diya, Kwandi Nunguriya HRH Sir Dishon Dansanda II, the Emir of Mubi HRH Isa Ahmadu, Gangwari Ganye Adamu Sanda and Dan Lawan Mubi Emirate and the District Head of Belel Alhaji Abubakar Murtala.

The vice chancellor of Federal University Kashere who was the guest speaker, Professor Umar Pate, Dr Abdullahi Dauda Belel, the Archbishop of Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Dr Filibus Panti, Sheikh Khalid Nurudeen (Digital Imam), our unsung heroes, Ardo Usman and Celina Peter with hundreds of invited guests filled to the brim the Lelewal Hotel Hall in Yola only for the courier service company refused to honour the contractual agreement of the trophies that was agreed to be in Yola 5th January 2024 at 5:30pm.

FedEx and Red Star express plc were to honour an agreement reached on 20/12/2023 which a consignment containing Award trophies were Lodged, registered and paid for delivery from China to Yola in Nigeria by YIWU, ZJCN and same consignment was acknowledged on 21/12/2023 by FedEx express, Red Star Express’ international business partner with TRK 788373192244 as the tracking number.

After 100 per cent assurance of definite delivery in clear terms on

January 5, 2024 before 6:00pm at Yola to enable Tgnews to present trophies to its first edition awardees on January 6, 2024 by 10:00am.

TGnews legal counsel, P.M. Shagnah, signed a letter demanding immediate payment of damages, compensation and apology for breach of contract and undue delay in delivery.

“In a clear breach of the terms of contract entered into with FedEx and our clients which your company (Red Star express plc) by extension is found to be vicariously liable to our clients haven contributed to a great extent in delaying the delivery of the consignment to Yola within the agreed stipulated date and time.

“It’s no longer in doubt neither can it be contested that the late delivery of the award trophies on January 9, 2024 at 10:50am three days after the holding of the first edition of the TGnews has caused our clients a huge setback, frustration, embarrassment and has seriously painted their image in bad light before the teeming members of the public in Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Flowing from the foregoing our clients have further instructed us to demand for an urgent written apology to be published in the National Newspapers (Daily Trust and Punch) , to immediately pay the sum of N20 million only as special damages and the sum of N10 million only as general damages and the sum of N2 million only as compensation.

“In any event your company and its international partner FedEx neglected, declined or refused to comply with our demands aforesaid our clients have further instructed us to institute a legal action against Your company before a competent Court to enforce their claims within fourteen days after the service of this letter on your company.

“Further take note that the service of this demand letter on Your company shall be deemed to be proper service on FedEx your international business partner. “A stitch in time saves nine,” The letter read.