The Clans Club International has called on Nigerians to unite against terrorism and support government efforts to end the menace.

Chairman, Grand Elders Council of the Club, Dr. Ekong Udoro made the appeal yesterday during the club’s 38th Special Converge, held at the Treasureland Hotel & Suits, Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking on the theme “Back to Rutz: The Future, the Prospects”, Udoro emphasized the need for unity, stressing that the habit of cheering centrifugal forces aligned against the country’s economic interest leaves nothing to be desired as it leaves the country’s national security architecture vulnerable to attacks and ridicule.

Udoro stressed that divisive narratives only weaken the country’s resolve to defeat terror, saying, “For Nigeria to make serious progress in the fight against terror, all hands must be on deck, and Nigerians must speak with one voice against the menace and support measures by the government to end terror.”

The convergence was held to enforce a Federal High Court judgment ordering the club to return to its constitution. The court ruling, delivered on July 10, 2025, nullified all steps taken by the club’s defunct governing bodies since April 1, 2017.

Elder Mfon Essang, a founding father of the association, said, “The club strives better when it embraces such etiquettes as originality, responsibility, innovation, creativity and love for one another.”

Essang called on members to constantly challenge assumptions as a means of discovering untapped potentials, saying, “We must always challenge assumptions as a means of discovering untapped potentials.”

Chief Oliver Orok, Chairman of the International Special Converge Planning Committee, said the special converge was called to enforce the court judgment, stating, “The unconstitutional actions of the defunct administrators and their practice of ignoring the provisions of the club’s constitution, not only took the club back but denied it the needed legal framework to make progress.”

In his acceptance speech, Chief Orok said, “We will strive to lead the club forward, promoting unity and cooperation among members, and ensuring that the club returns to its constitutional order.”