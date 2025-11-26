A Port Harcourt-based newspaper, National Network Newspaper, is set to honour no fewer than 15 distinguished individuals as part of activities marking its 21st anniversary celebration.

Advertisement

Editor-in-chief/general manager of the newspaper, Dr. Chris Konkwo, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said the award is for their contributions to society and the media industry.

Konkwo, who is also the chairman, of the 21st Anniversary Committee said the anniversary will hold on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 in Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The statement said the celebration is a further proof of the newspaper’s doggedness and resilience not minding the harsh facts of the economy that have left unpleasant stern on the media industry in the last few years.

Reflecting on the landmark achievement, publisher of National Network Newspaper, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam said the secret of the publication’s success is reliance on God for strength, and resilience of the editorial team of the media outfit among others.

Needam thanked God for His grace to sustain the newspaper in spite of daunting challenges, stating that notwithstanding obvious obstacles on the way especially the highly unstable national economy, regular increase in printing materials and rapid technological advancements, National Network has been able to weather the storm and maintain the tempo.

To continue to hit the newsstands uninterrupted for 21 years, he said, is not a mean achievement and deserves the celebration.