The Senate leadership has been commended for granting the late former Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, full parliamentary privileges, culminating in his final burial.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Who Is Who Forum of Northern Cross River State, expressed gratitude for the honour accorded the late federal lawmaker.

The letter, signed by the convener, Papa Dorncklaimz Enambe, and co-convener, Mr Johnny Agim, SAN, was delivered yesterday in Abuja.

The group thanked the Akpabio-led Senate for honouring the late Senate president.

According to the statement: “We, the coordinators, on behalf of the entire membership of the Who Is Who Forum of Northern Cross River State, write to express our profound appreciation for your support and belief in our group’s efforts after repatriating his remains back to Nigeria.

“We are deeply grateful for your concerted efforts in facilitating financial support for the family and granting him the Senate procession he deserved despite the numerous setbacks and challenges encountered.

“Your commitment to providing our late leader with a befitting burial is a testament to your respect for his legacy and contributions to our nation.

“Please accept our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support and leadership throughout the process. We are honoured to have a Senate President like you, who values the dignity and respect of our departed heroes.

Thank you once again for your kindness and support,” he said.