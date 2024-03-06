A socio-cultural group, Akoko-Edo Development Association, on Wednesday, condemned the attacks on the police and other security agencies in the locality.

The condemnation followed last week’s lynching of two police escorts at Ikpeshi in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary, Barrister Mary Opii, said security agents need to be appreciated and supported in their responsibility of ensuring peace and securing the citizens.

It called on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The group noted that “A first attack was reported in Ojirami, followed by irate Ojah community youths. The restless youths were reported to have attacked a combined team of policemen and soldiers dispatched to their communities to maintain peace a few weeks ago following internal disagreements in the community. Sadly, a police officer lost his life in one of such attacks in Ojah.

“As the authorities were still investigating this ugly situation, only a few days ago, Ikpeshi youths burnt a police patrol vehicle and savagely lynched two police officers whose vehicle was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a child and an Okada rider.

“We strongly condemn these attacks and any form of attack on the police or any of our security personnel because these are strange developments in Akoko-Edo,” the group said.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the group urged the government to take decisive and stern action against the perpetrators of these acts of lawlessness.

“The culprits, whoever they are, should be fished out and brought to justice because Akoko-Edo has no place for lawlessness,” the statement stressed.

The group commended the police and other security personnel in Akoko-Edo for doing their best to protect lives and properties in a challenging environment.

“We, as citizens, owe them respect, courtesy, and cooperation in discharging their onerous duty,” it said.

The Akoko-Edo group appealed to traditional rulers, community and religious leaders and other stakeholders to call their subjects to order, hoping the ugly incidents do not repeat itself in the communities.