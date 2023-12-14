The Ikere Development Forum (IDF), a collective body representing Ikere indigenes globally, has strongly denounced the recent violent bank robbery incident that occurred in Ikere, Ekiti, on Wednesday.

Mr. Femi Ekundayo, the National President of the group, issued a statement in Lagos on Thursday condemning the attack, which targeted branches of Wema Bank and Access Bank.

The incident resulted in the tragic loss of three Amotekun security personnel, halting both social and economic activities in the area.

Expressing concern over the situation, Ekundayo appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, urging them to swiftly reinforce security measures in the Ikere community. He stressed the imperative to expedite the reconstruction of damaged police stations and ensure the apprehension of the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act.

Ekundayo criticised the delayed response of security agencies, particularly the police, to the distressing incident that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. He lamented the lack of functional police stations in the local government following the destruction of two divisional police stations during the #ENDSARS protests in 2020, highlighting the vulnerability of the community.

Expressing dismay over the recurrence of such violence, he recalled a similar bank robbery incident in 2011 that disrupted banking activities in the town for months. Ekundayo expressed concern that this latest episode would cause significant social and economic setbacks, compelling residents to travel to neighbouring communities for banking transactions.

Despite the distress caused by the incident, Ekundayo extended heartfelt condolences to the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado Agirilala II, and the entire community, empathising with the tragic occurrence.

Ekundayo called upon relevant security agencies to be vigilant in fulfilling their responsibilities and safeguarding the lives and property of the people in Ikere. He urged the residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant, emphasising the need for community support in collaboration with security agencies to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate events.

NAN