Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) successfully inaugurated the Mosan-Okunola two Million Gallon per Day (2MGD) Waterworks at Iyana Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, thereby restoring water supply to the Baruwa community after 25 years of struggle.

Engr. Muhktaar Tijani, the Managing Director of LWC, highlighted the urgent need to address water supply challenges in the Abesan-Baruwa community. He emphasized the strategic approach undertaken by LWC to resolve the problem, specifically focusing on rehabilitating the Mosan-Okunola Water Treatment Plant.

Tijani stated, “The restoration of the plant became a priority for us. The extensive rehabilitation work done on the plant includes but is not limited to the rehabilitation of existing electro-mechanical infrastructure.”

He further mentioned the successful linkage of the Mosan Okunola plant to the Baruwa community, enabling specific areas to receive water supply. Tijani outlined plans for future expansions, positively impacting various streets within the Baruwa vicinity.

In his address, Tijani commended the cooperation of Abesan and Baruwa residents during the test running phase, urging residents to reconnect to LWC services and ensure timely payment of water bills. He also announced the offer of 50 free house connections on a first-come, first-serve basis as an incentive for prompt reconnection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude to LWC partners and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tijani highlighted the governor’s instrumental role in achieving water restoration through revenue generated by the corporation.

Representing the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Olakunle Rotimi praised LWC for its achievements, urging further efforts while advising the community to make use of the restored water and pay their bills regularly.

High Chief Aludu Baruwa, Baale of Baruwa, extended congratulations to LWC for the restoration, expressing gratitude after 25 years of water scarcity in the community. He assured the corporation of the residents’ commitment to paying the monthly fees fixed by the corporation, ensuring that the facility would be used effectively.

NAN