The Citizens Support for Good Governance (CSGG) has called for a comprehensive, independent and impartial inquiry into allegations and unresolved issues surrounding the administration of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, between 2015 and 2023.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its director of media and public communications, Hon. Victor Mathew Bobai.

CSGG said the proposed inquiry should be transparent and evidence-based, covering allegations relating to killings, insecurity, human rights concerns, financial matters and other controversies associated with the eight-year administration.

The group said renewed public attention to the allegations made it necessary for relevant Nigerian institutions to conduct a thorough examination of the facts.

It stressed that the purpose of the investigation should be to establish the truth, protect the rights of victims and ensure fairness to individuals and institutions accused of wrongdoing.

CSGG called for an examination of killings and violent attacks recorded across Kaduna State during the period, including the circumstances surrounding the incidents, the number of people killed and displaced, security responses, arrests, investigations, prosecutions and convictions.

The organisation also said the 2015 Zaria crisis involving the Nigerian Army and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) should form part of any comprehensive inquiry.

It further called for an examination of allegations that some communities came under repeated attacks without adequate protection, including claims of failure to act on intelligence or early warnings, delayed security responses and failure to arrest and prosecute perpetrators.

The group, however, cautioned that any inquiry should not be designed to target only the former governor, insisting that the roles of all relevant institutions must be examined.

“No inquiry should unfairly isolate one individual while ignoring the roles and responsibilities of institutions constitutionally responsible for security,” CSGG said.

On human rights, CSGG urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other competent institutions to examine credible allegations relating to unlawful killings, disappearances, unlawful detention, treatment of detainees and forced displacement where evidence or official records exist.

It said the Kaduna State House of Assembly’s ad-hoc committee examined issues relating to loans, contracts, grants, project implementation and other financial matters concerning the period between 2015 and 2023.

“An allegation by a legislative committee is not a criminal conviction. Every allegation must be tested according to the law, and every accused person is entitled to fair hearing,” it said.

The organisation similarly called for corruption-related allegations concerning the former administration to be handled by competent investigative agencies and the courts, stressing the presumption of innocence.

CSGG said justice for victims and fairness to those accused were not contradictory principles, adding that establishing the truth was necessary for justice, reconciliation, accountability and lasting peace in Kaduna State.