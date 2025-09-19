Advertisement

The Northern Awareness Network (NAN) has expressed disapproval of recent statements made by former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, characterising them as reflecting a disturbing trend of political desperation.

In his latest public commentary, El-Rufai alleged that the Federal Government was financially enabling insecurity, a claim the NAN described as baseless and a calculated effort to undermine the achievements of the current administration and discredit the tireless work of Nigeria’s military and security forces striving to ensure national safety and well-being.

The group, in a statement, asserted that the people of Nigeria are resilient, and the nation continues to thrive despite political theatrics of individuals who have lost standing in the public arena.

It noted that El-Rufai’s efforts to sow discord through unfounded allegations were deemed not reflective of the spirit of unity and progress embodied by the Nigerian populace.

The Northern Awareness Network believed El-Rufai’s allegations were mischievous, serving only to distract from genuine efforts to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

“The successes of the armed forces in fighting banditry and terrorism are commendable, and attempts to malign these efforts are unjust and harmful to security personnel morale. It is crucial for citizens to recognize and support advancements in national security rather than being swayed by desperate narratives of those seeking lost political capital,” it said.

NAN also referenced a past incident where El-Rufai dispatched thugs to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Kaduna State, injuring journalists, showcasing his disregard for democracy and civil discourse.

The group noted that such behaviour was deemed unbecoming of a leader, raising questions about his commitment to democratic values and press freedom.

“The Northern Awareness Network stands against attempts to undermine government integrity and calls on Nigerians to remain vigilant and discerning, rejecting narratives prioritizing personal ambition over collective good. NAN urges El-Rufai to reflect on his actions’ societal impact and recognize constructive engagement and collaboration as pathways to progress,” it added.