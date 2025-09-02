A group, Tinubu Vanguard for 2027, has condemned media attacks on chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, describing them as an orchestrated campaign to tarnish his image.

In a statement yesterday, the group alleged that certain individuals and interest groups were targeting Usman as part of a broader plot to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

It added that part of the plan is to discredit trusted northern technocrats within the Tinubu administration.

The chairman of Tinubu Vanguard for 2027, Bisola Abdulkadir, said the recent media attack on the professor had nothing to do with transparency and accountability.

He described the NAHCON boss as a man of integrity and experience and commended his efforts during the 2024 Hajj.

Abdulkadir added that his ongoing reforms have improved pilgrims’ welfare and institutional transparency.

“The recent attacks on Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman are not about transparency or accountability. They are attacks against the Tinubu administration, orchestrated by individuals and interest blocks. They are targeting trusted technocrats of northern extraction within the administration.

“Intelligence reports made available to us have indicated that several political office holders of northern extraction have been marked for character assassination ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The plans are meant to de-market President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of 2027.”

The group called on Nigerians, especially northern stakeholders, to reject malicious propaganda masquerading as activism and support leaders like Usman, who are committed to national unity and effective service delivery.