The Gender and Election Watch (GEW) Room, an initiative of the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has deployed 400 accredited observers across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

It was gathered that the group deployed the observers to Adamawa, Kogi, Kano, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Anambra states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The GEW is an organisation founded to close the gender gaps in governance in Nigeria. It observed the 2023 general elections which started on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 and continued into the early hours of 26 February 2023.

In a press statement, signed by the CEO of GEW, Mufuliat Fijabi and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the organisation disclosed that early opening of polls was not recorded in most of the polling units where observation took place as only three per cent of polling units were opened at 8:30am.

On security breaches, GEW said its field observers reported pockets of security breaches and intimidation in the FCT, Kogi, Kano, Lagos, and Anambra, adding that at FCT – Garki Primary School 005 polling unit, women were agitated and intimidated at the sight of armed police officers amongst voters.

For instance, In Lagos – Surulere 081, 082 and 083 polling units, unauthorized armed men disrupted the voting process and forcefully carted away the ballot boxes and papers and in Kano – Gabasawa 018 polling unit at 12:57pm, there was absence of security personnel, voting was disrupted as fighting broke out amongst voters. This led to women voters being scared away.

“In Anambra – Uhrum PU 001, Poll officials were present but there was absence of security personnel as local vigilante groups were called in to intervene in the violence that erupted amongst the voters and In Kogi – Igalamela Ugbatutugba, Ward 2, PU001, violence was recorded,” the statement revealed.

In spite of the low turnout of female voters and challenges experienced, the statement averred that women were determined and stayed on into the early hours of 26 February 2023 to cast their votes. “Women were resilient despite heavy rainfall in some parts of FCT, Rivers, Anambra, and Lagos states and the elderly, pregnant women, nursing mothers and PWDs were allowed priority voting,” it said.

The statement also disclosed that there were reported cases of malfunctioning of election materials which were addressed but caused delays in the conduct of polls.

On BVAS, in Doubeli Ward in Adamawa State, 02-20-01-001 polling unit, the polling staff had challenges with BVAS due to internet connectivity thus accreditation and voting started at about 9:55am, adding that, “In some polling units, the ink for thumb printing were dry, thereby causing delay in the voting process. For instance, in Abuja, Gwarinpa Ward 37-06-05-072 delay was reported.”

It however assured that GEW will continue to observe the situation and will issue statements based on findings.