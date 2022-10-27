The group under the aegis of Trim and Prizzy Cosmetics, an online clean beauty brand has advised mothers especially pregnant women on how to improve on postpartum depression and wellness.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a complex mix of physical, emotional, and behavioural changes that happen in some women after giving birth.

Speaking at the media briefing held yesterday in Abuja, chief executive officer of Trim and Prizzy Ltd, Fatima Ejiye Ali, stated that Trim and Prizzy Cosmetics is an online clean beauty brand that started in 2016, which aim is to support people who are suffering from mental health.

“Well, I’m five months postpartum, I actually gave birth at Nisa Premier Hospital as well and then I found out they had a retreat. So, we decided to collaborate with the Nisa brand, obviously, and so they can gain the knowledge about clean beauty products.

“We got moms together because like I said, it makes sense that you have postpartum and you have others that you know, like-minded individuals around.”