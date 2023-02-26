The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been lauded for conducting a generally commendable 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

National Convener, National Advocates for Equity and Social Development (NAESD) Dr. Hajara Ali Fagge, gave the commendation in a statement on Sunday while reacting to the peaceful conduct of the February 25 elections.

Fagge said regardless of the outcomes, the electoral body has demonstrated capacity to deliver on the confidence reposed in the institution by the Nigerian people, and in deepening the electoral process and the nation’s democracy.

“We commend INEC for the good job. Reports from across the country are indeed commendable to the delight of Nigerians, especially that Nigerians were able to exercise their franchise peacefully, even in areas feared as flash points.

“Our people will have reasons to jubilate at the end, as long as their wishes are expressed through the polls. We believe that INEC, the anti-corruption and security agencies have conducted themselves professionally and efficiently in safeguarding this process; and must guarantee this to the end.

“ICPC and EFCC truly deserve commendation for frustrating the antics of desperate elements who were bent on turning our elections into a “cash and carry” transitional pittance reducing voters to beggers,” she stated.

The group, however, frowned at violent acts by hoodlums in some States of the Federation where ballot snatching, monetary inducement and other vices characterised the elections.

“Reports that hoodlums and violent characters invaded polling stations to cart away BVAS machines, snatch ballot boxes, and delayed commencement of electoral materials in few places are worrisome, condemnable and portend threats to our democracy no matter how little.

“This is why we appeal to INEC, the anti-graft and security agencies to immediately commence the process to bring those apprehended for electoral offenses to account without delay,” Fagge adde.

In the same vein, the group warned those planning to forment trouble by latching on the processes or outcome of the elections to desist from such plans.

“Expected, we anticipate reactions from political actors, especially those faced with imminent defeat in this exercise, but we insist, that at no time must a party or its candidate resort to self help in expressing whatever grievances they may have.

“The success so far recorded through this widely commendable process must not be allowed to filter away by anti-democratic forces lurking in the dark to take advantage of inconsequential instances to derail our democracy.

“By this, we restate our call on the security agencies to further be vigilant in the resolve to safeguard this process to the end, and also frustrate whatsoever violent plots are being hatched by evil forces to sabotage our nation and this democracy. Having come this far, it is not the time to loosen up,” she stated.