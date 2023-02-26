Three ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Donga local government area of Taraba State have been abducted by unknown gunmen.

They were kidnapped in the late hours of Saturday during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Coordinator of Electoral Operations Support Centre (EOSC), INEC Headquarters in the State, who confirmed the abduction, said they received a report of the incident from the INEC Electoral Officer of Donga Local Government Area.

When contacted through telephone, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRP), SP Usman Abdullahi, said the Command was yet to receive a report on the incident.