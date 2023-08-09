CSOs Demand Cleric’s Arrest Over Inciting Video Against CDS

A coalition of civil society organisations has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the cleric in a trending video who is seen inciting his followers and making allegations against Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, while also profiling his ethnic group.

Addressing a press briefing in Kaduna, coordinator of the CSOs, Nuhu Bahago in a text jointly signed by him and the coalition’s secretary, Aishatu Gandu, described the cleric’s comments as inciting and an attempt to smear the good image of the CDS and his ethnic group. The name of the person was not mentioned.

“We want to say that the tirade of the clerics is very offensive and clearly calculated to cause grievous harm on the CDS’s image and that of his Kataf people and instigate violence in the country. We condemned this act of hate and incitement and we call on relevant authorities to arrest and interrogate the cleric,” the group demanded.

According to the group, Musa read the outcome of the meeting of ECOWAS chiefs of defence staff on the coup d’etat in Niger and the need for restoration of constitutional democracy, which didn’t seem to go down well with the cleric.

“In reaction, he alleged that France, America and Britain are using Gen. Musa to wage war against Niger, a Muslim country. Apart from accusing Gen. Musa of unwillingness to terminate banditry in Nigeria, the cleric went on to hatch a vile conspiracy theory accusing him of being a stooge of the West.