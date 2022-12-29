A group, Kullen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has commended minister of agriculture, Dr Muhammad Mahmud Abubakar, for organising the regional Herders /Farmers Conference.

In a statement by KACRAN’s national president, Hon Khalil Mohammed, and made available to LEADERSHIP, he said the summit was well attended by pastoralists and farmers associations in Nigeria and other neighbouring countries such as Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and Benin.

According to the statement, “KACRAN is a peace-loving herders association that appreciates any positive move that will end the incessant conflicts between farmers and herders.”

He said the initiation, organisation and successful hosting of the summit by the minister is evidence of his result oriented vision, determination and purposeful leadership.

Bello described the summit as the first of its kind in over 50years history of the ministry, adding that it was agreed that the livestock and fisheries sectors, which have been totally marginalised and neglected over the years will receive due attention henceforth.

The statement said that this move by the minister of agriculture deserves sincere commendation not only by KACRAN but by all Nigerians who sincerely want justice and equity for the development of the country.