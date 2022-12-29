The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has concluded plans to conduct sale of properties which are subject of final forfeiture orders.

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said the properties consisting of 61 Units of luxury apartments, Plots of lands and apartments across the country are being offered for sale in accordance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

He listed the distribution of the properties as: 24 Units of luxurious block of flats at Banana Island, Lagos; 21 units of luxury terrace and block of flats at Thornburn, Yaba, Lagos; 16 units of 4 bedrooms terrace duplex at Heritage Court Estate, Port Harcourt;

Others are apartments and plots of land in Lagos State; apartments and plots of land within Abuja metropolis; plots of land and apartment in Anambra, Ebonyi and Gombe States; apartments and plots of Land in Kaduna, Delta and Edo States; hotel, plaza and apartments in Kwara State and apartments and plots of land in Cross River, Osun and Oyo States.

The auction is open to members of the public with the exception of individuals / corporate entities who have been/or are being prosecuted by the EFCC; directors of such companies and employees of the EFCC.

The EFCC further said “competitive bidding process is being adopted for the disposal of the properties.

“The bid forms which can be downloaded from the EFCC website www.efcc.gov.ng must be submitted alongside 10 per cent of the bid amount in Certified Bank drafts payable to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“If the sum exceeds N10 million, multiple Certified Bank drafts must be provided; drafts of unsuccessful bidders will be returned once the bidding process is concluded.

“A successful bidder will be required to pay the 90 per cent outstanding balance of the bid price within 15 working days of the bid submission deadline, failing which the 10 per cent deposit becomes non-refundable and the properties can be offered to other buyers. Payments shall be made to EFCC through the Remita platform.

“Individuals occupying any of the properties listed may be given the Right of First Refusal provided they have a valid tenancy agreement; have paid rent up to date and must complete an Expression of Interest (EOI) Form, which can be downloaded from the EFCC website: www.efcc.gov.ng.”

The EFCC also said bids for properties must be sealed and submitted in the designated box at the following address: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District, Jabi, Abuja.