National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has commended the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the entire team of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) for the successful launching of the Automated Passport Registration System.

NCSCN, in a statement signed by Ambassador Blessing Akinlosotu and Dr Raymond Edoh, executive director and executive secretary respectively, said the system initiated by Tunji-Ojo is intended to enhance security by timely identification of fraudulent passport applications, through smart document verification officers stationed nationwide.

The enhanced passport application process represents a significant advancement in the country’s security and migration frameworks.

“It promises quicker detection of fraudulent passport applications, aimed at reducing crime and illegal migrations, while reinforcing the overall efficiency and reliability of the passport issuance system.

“The system will ensure thorough scrutiny of passport applications across all Local Government Areas, contributing to strengthening our national security,” the statement reads in part.