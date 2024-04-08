A group, Nigerian League of Women Voters (NILOWV) has expressed gratitude to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for the impact of its training and empowerment programmes on Nigerian women.

During a courtesy visit to the director-general of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, NILOWV’s national president, Mangu Pado Irene, highlighted the impressive number of women who have benefited from these initiatives.

“Many of us have received initial training, but the need for retraining and further empowerment is crucial, and the NDE has effectively met these needs,” she said.

She emphasised the successful partnership between NILOWV and NDE, which has led to substantial progress for women in various sectors. Despite the achievements, Irene voiced the need for additional support due to the current economic challenges affecting women’s poverty levels.

She said that NILOWV members have organised into clusters, seeking further assistance in areas such as agricultural storage solutions and training in domestic product manufacturing, technology, and ICT.

She added that the NDE’s efforts to empower women farmers and youth are seen as vital steps towards economic independence and growth.

In his response, the director-general acknowledged NILOWV’s appreciation and pledged to strengthen the partnership.

Fikpo also announced the appointment of a desk officer dedicated to overseeing NILOWV’s needs and confirmed NDE’s commitment to supporting the organisation’s clustered structure.

He charged the unemployed across the country to take advantage of NDE’s job opportunities to overcome poverty.