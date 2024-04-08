Osun State Police Command has read the Riot Act to dog owners over incessant attacks of harmless individuals by dogs in recent times.

The command said they should be ready to face the consequences of unrestrained movement of their dogs.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Osogbo yesterday by the command’s public relations officer, Yemisi Olawoyin Opalola, she enjoined members of the public to restrict their dogs to cages in their houses to curb the attacks on people.

She said the state commissioner of police, Mohammed Umar Abba, charged members of the public to be abreast of the “Dog Act”Cap 35 Law of the Federation of Nigeria, adding that somebody who is in charge of a dog is supposed to ensure that every dog he handles is vaccinated, duly controlled and not let loose to bite any passer-by.

“The police command is using this medium to draw the attention of the members of the public, especially those rearing or breeding dogs, especially exotic ones for guard/security purposes or otherwise to the increasingly recent attacks on people by their dogs.

“To this end, the police command enjoins members of the public to restrain their dogs in their houses in cages/leashes with a view to reduce attacks on people and further vaccinate these dogs in order to reduce the risk of contracting rabies virus which can be deadly if these dogs happen to bite individual(s).

The CP assured the people of the state of his commitment to improving the status quo as Osun is noted to be one of the most peaceful states in the country.