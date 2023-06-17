Group Lauds NDLEA’s Support For Road Users Awareness Advocacy

Road Users Awareness And Welfare Initiative ( RUAWI), an organisation leading advocacy for safety on Nigerian roads, has commended the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)’s support for its awareness advocacy.

The chairman, Mr Oludayo Bello, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA by the members of the board of Trustees of RUAWI.

According to the chairman of RUAWI, Mr Bello, the organization seeks the support of the NDLEA as the agency is in the best position to tackle some drivers abusing drugs. He said, “the usage of drug is mostly found among the drivers. We are partnering with all stakeholders including NDLEA to bring the sales and the usage of drugs at these motor parks to zero level in all part of Nigeria.

Bello expressed confidence in NDLEA’s readiness to partner with RUAWI on its advocacy programme, stating that the vision of NDLEA is to stop drug users from abusing drugs and are thereby willing to collaborate with organisations interested in the vision of the agency.

Also, Bello stated the group is seeking collaborations with all governments’ agencies that are relevant in reducing road traffic crisis, corporate organisations, willing individuals to further enlighten road users on the function of road safety and to come together to find lasting solution to untimely deaths on Nigerian roads.