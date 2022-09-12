A group, Niger Delta Peace Ambassadors has commended the pioneer managing director/chief executive officer of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, for his empowerment programmes for Nigerian youths.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, the chairman of the group, Ambassador Olotu Oweifa, said Abdulhameed had empowered many Nigerian youths in agribusiness sector.

Oweifa said through his policies, the NIRSAL boss had contributed to the reduction of poverty in the country, through the Targetted Credit Facility (TCF) initiative, which had boosted the economy of the SMEs and agriculture business in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Oweifa pointed out that recently, NIRSAL attracted positive attention from global players in the agriculture sector, such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) among others.

He, however, called on the beneficiaries of the NIRSAL loan scheme to pay back to enable other Nigerians benefit from the programme.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to agriculture and agribusiness, Abdulhameed emerged winner of the CEO Today magazine Global Award for 2021.