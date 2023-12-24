A group, Asiwaju Tinubu Vanguard has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Mallam Kolo Kyari as the group chief executive officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

A statement signed by the group’s national coordinator, Hon. Femi Sanusi, said for President Tinubu’s dedicated and committed follower and supporter, all his recent appointments and policies were all worthy of commendation, noteworthy of these being the Kyari’s retention.

According the organisation, their appreciation was borne out of the fact that as a leader, Tinubu is not carried away by emotions, destructive criticism and attacks by the opposition.

“Despite the general opinion and pressure for the group CEO to be sacked and replaced as in the case of other top government agencies; you saw something in Mele Kyari that majority of Nigerian’s did not see.

“In view of this we members of Asiwaju Tinubu Vanguard Nigeria wish to express our profound appreciation to you on this noble and patriotic decision which is already bearing fruits one of which is the successful completion of the Port Harcourt refinery which is ready to start operation,” the statement said.