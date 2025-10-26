The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has taken a historic step toward preserving the heritage and identity of Abuja’s original inhabitants with the groundbreaking of the Abuja Original Inhabitants Heritage Centre at the University of Abuja.

At the ceremony, the executive director of CHRICED, Prof Momodu Kassim Momodu, said the centre represents more than a physical structure – describing it as a living monument dedicated to truth, dignity, and inclusion for the indigenous people who first called Abuja home.

“Today, we do not merely break ground; we break silence. We break cycles of exclusion and the walls of invisibility that have long obscured the stories of Abuja’s original inhabitants,” Momodu said.

He described the centre as a sanctuary of memory and a lighthouse for dignity, adding that its establishment would help ensure Nigeria’s democracy embraces diversity and acknowledges the rights of indigenous communities.

According to him, the centre will serve as a hub for research, civic engagement, dialogue, and cultural expression aimed at protecting the dignity and amplifying the voices of Abuja’s original inhabitants.

Prof. Momodu dedicated the project to Abuja’s original inhabitants, calling it “their day, their centre, their legacy.

“Let this centre become a place where culture informs policy, where democracy embraces diversity, and where justice is measured not by power but by inclusion.”

The CHRICED director appreciated the MacArthur Foundation, the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, and other partners whose collaboration made the project possible.

He also acknowledged the presence of president of the MacArthur Foundation, Prof John Palfrey, whose leadership, he said, continues to inspire global advocacy for justice and accountable governance.

Momodu further commended the Africa director of the MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Ahmed Shettima, describing him as a mentor and friend to communities striving for inclusion and justice.

In his remarks, Dr Shettima explained that the foundation’s involvement in the project stemmed from a conscious effort to support communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Earlier, the Sarki of Karshi, HRH Alhaji Ismaila Danladi Mohammed, described the occasion as a foundation of justice, memory, and dignity for a people whose stories have long been overlooked.

He traced the deep historical roots of Abuja’s nine indigenous tribes, emphasizing that their connection to the land dates back centuries before the capital’s creation.

The traditional ruler recalled that when Abuja was conceived as Nigeria’s capital in 1976, it came at great cost to the indigenous people – lands were taken, homes demolished, and communities displaced, with few of the promises made to them ever fulfilled.

He noted that the Abuja Original Inhabitants Heritage Centre would not merely serve as a museum but as a “living archive and civic space” preserving the stories, artefacts, and traditions of the FCT’s nine indigenous tribes.

He commended CHRICED for championing the rights of Abuja’s original inhabitants and lauded the MacArthur Foundation for supporting justice and equity for marginalised communities.

“This day will be remembered as the day we chose to build not just with concrete and water, but with conscience and belief in justice,” he concluded.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Mathew Adamu, welcomed guests from across the world, including traditional rulers, EU representatives, and civic leaders.

He said the university was honoured to host the heritage centre, noting that the institution had long anticipated such a collaboration that bridges academia and community heritage.

“We know how difficult it has been trying to relocate this site more than once, but we are proud to see it finally taking shape. This partnership is a model for lasting change,” Adamu said.

Supported by the MacArthur Foundation, CHRICED, and the University of Abuja, the Abuja Original Inhabitants Heritage Centre will serve as a space where history is not rewritten but reclaimed – bridging the gap between culture and citizenship, memory and justice.