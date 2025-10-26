Exodus 15:11

That God of wonders is a God of 24 hour breakthrough. He is the God of ‘by this time tomorrow‘. Joseph rose from the prison to the palace in twenty four hours. Mordecai’s breakthrough, who would have been killed, came within 24 hours. Blind Bartimaeus, that was shouting “Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me”; his destiny changed within 24 hours. That lame man at the beautiful gate of the temple, he’s been there for years until Peter, James and John passed through the place. When he left home in the morning, he didn’t know that his story will change. The story of Moses changed within 24 hours.

Therefore, this morning, you need to connect and call on that God of wonders. Are people mocking you? Connect to the God of wonders. Those that are mocking are larger than those who want to help you? Connect to the God of wonders. People are already concluding that you’re finished? Connect to the God of wonders! Has the enemy issued death sentence against you? Connect to the God of wonders! Is it the prediction of the doctors and experts that you cannot make it? Connect to the God of wonders.

There is this man, going about with strange women, and the strange women were attacking the wife in the house. The wife in the house started to become sick, and the sickness was terrible. They had to rush her to the hospital. It was the husband that took her to the hospital, and the husband knew that the strange women want to kill her, and yet took her to the hospital. Those of you ladies who are not married here, may you not marry a mad man, in the name of Jesus! He was a mad husband, so he rushed the woman to the hospital.

Doctors came around her, and all the doctors that came, they had given up and said “sir, this woman cannot survive, the cancer has gone too far”. This man left the woman, got into the car and was calling the strange woman,onto said “yes, that idiot is going to die, let’s meet in the house”. He went into the house, inviting strange women. This woman was on that death bed, then she remembered an MFM prayer point.

She’s not a member of the Mountain of Fire, but she remembered the prayer point which we pray, and some people take it as a joke, not knowing it is very powerful. The prayer point states “eaters of flesh, drinkers of blood, eat your own flesh and drink your own blood”. That was the prayer she was praying, and all of a sudden, she saw an angel walked in. The angel was tall and was wearing a white garment and said ‘you will not die. The angel put hand in her stomach, and removed something like rag, put hand in her heart, removed another thing, put hand in her head and removed another thing. The angel said ‘okay, remove that drip in your hand, take that gadget off your chest’. He said ‘stand up’, she stood; ‘jump up’, she jumped; ‘jump seven times’, she jumped seven time; ‘now go out, tell the doctor to discharge you’.

We are talking about God of wonders! When she came out of the room, the people at the hospital were scared, because this was a woman that was brought in on a stretcher. She was not talking, she cannot see, she cannot do anything. To see her bubbling with life and calling for the doctor that “I want to go home”. They quickly called the doctor and said “doctor, something strange is happening here, look at the patient they just brought here a while ago and she’s okay now, and the doctor was confused.

The doctor asked her “were you the one that your husband brought you an hour ago”, she said ‘yes’. The doctor asked “what happened”, she said ‘I got a miracle’. The doctor suggested that they carry out a check, and to his amazement, everything about her was perfect.

She took a taxi and went home. She got in to find her husband and the strange woman. They were shaking and terrified. They thought it was her spirit. She said “I am not dead, I am here, I was healed by the Great Physician. And you strange woman, I feel sorry for you”, and the strange woman went out in shame. By the next morning, she was dead. The arrows had gone back to the senders.

Prayer Rain:

My Father, help me not to lose heaven, in the name of Jesus!

Lift up your right hand and shout at the top of your voice like this: