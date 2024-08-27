Teerifix Nigeria Limited has stated that it will be launching a Sales Bazaar aimed at enhancing business development across Africa.

The event, which will held in Festac Town, Lagos, was designed to help entrepreneurs leverage new technologies and discover new growth opportunities.

Teerifix CEO, Ms. Theodora Okwara, explained this at a recent ‘meet and greet’ event held in Lagos, where she said that the choice of Festac Town was intentional due to its cultural richness and strategic location. “Our mission is to support Nigerian businesses in a digital world. Festac, with its diverse community, provides a perfect setting to connect local enterprises with global markets,” Okwara said. “Sales Bazaar will act as a bridge, showcasing the potential of Festac to the world.”

Okwara also described the Sales Bazaar as a transformative initiative aimed at linking local businesses with international opportunities.

“This event is more than just a marketplace; it’s a movement to bring businesses closer to global markets, allowing them to showcase their products, generate leads, and build valuable relationships,” she added.

The event, according to her, aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which promotes inclusive growth and sustainable development, and supports the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) policies on regional trade and integration.

Highlights of the bazaar included sales exhibitions and the Lights Awards, recognizing exceptional business achievements. Business owners from across Nigeria attended, reflecting strong engagement with the initiative.

Ms. Okwara announced that the official edition of Sales Bazaar will be held in December 2024 at 206 Park, Festac Town, Lagos.