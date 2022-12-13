A non-governmental organisation (NGO), African Widows Relief Foundation (AWRF), has embarked on a project aimed at improving the implementation of Child Rights Law of Enugu State.

The executive director of the foundation, Mrs Geraldine Ngozi, stated this in Enugu while presenting an overview of the project.

She said the project was part of WACOL led EU-ACT Consortium comprising, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Community Care Initiative (NELCCI), Development Strategy Centre (DSC) and African Widows Relief Foundation (AWRF), on a programme called “Agents for Citizen-Driven Transformation (EU-ACT) project” being implemented by the British Council and funded by European Union.

“AWRF is currently working on this project in Ugbo-Owa and Ogbenyi Communities, off Phase Six, Trans-ekulu, Enugu, the state capital, ” she said.

Ngozi, a legal practitioner said, under the Enugu State Law, a child is a person under the age of 18 years, adding that, such a child has various rights including right to survival and development.

“The right to basic education, protection from violence, sexual exploitation and abuse are fundamental rights of a child. This project is, therefore, directed at strengthening the protection of children from all forms of abuses.

“Promoting effective response by stakeholders in facilitating the full Implementation of the Child Rights Law in Enugu State, ” she said.

According to her, sensitisation of relevant stakeholders on the rights of a child through capacity building, advocacy, community outreaches, and media activities, is ongoing.