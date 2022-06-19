A group, Community Guardians, the civic engagement project to the Lagos Business School SMP 82 Study Group has announced a voter participation sensitization programme aimed at reducing the level of voter apathy and increasing social empathy especially amongst the upper socio-economic class.

The virtual session themed To Vote or Not To Vote, Wetin I Gain is set to hold on June 20, 2022 will feature notable personalities including internationally recognized political commentator Ayisha Osori; Kola Adeshina, group managing director, Sahara Power Group; and Rinu Oduala, Project Director, HubNGR.

The discussion seeks to highlight the prospects of increased public participation in voting during general elections following research outcomes which reports that more than 60 per cent of registered voters do not vote for various reasons including non-vote count amongst other considerations.

This further corroborates the February 2021 report by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which disclosed that only 30 to 35 per cent of registered voters in Nigeria participated in the last two election cycles.

Community Guardians group intends to leverage the platform in reiterating the importance of increased voter participation towards societal growth.