Former spokesman of the House Representatives, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, has described the action of the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, in stepping down for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as “a strategic decision that will augur well for Akwa Ibom State”.

Addressing journalists upon his arrival from Abuja where he was affirmed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Eket Federal Constituency seat in the forthcoming general elections, Eyiboh said; “Senator Akpabio’s alliance with Asiwaju is the necessary political elixir Akwa Ibom needs to reposition consolidate itself at the centre. That strategic decision will bring a lot of intangible benefits to the state from the centre.”

Urging those faulting the Muslim/Muslim ticket, Eyiboh said Nigerians should grow above such sentiments and focus on how to drive the country out of the prevailing socio-economic and security challenges afflicting the nation.

According to him, Tinubu, as a true patriot and democrat, has all it takes to unite Nigeria and restore her pride of place among comity of nations.