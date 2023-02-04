A political group under the auspices of Iyaloja Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima from the North-Central geo-political zone has said it has mainstreamed and properly sensitised all voters with permanent voter cards (PVCs) in the zone in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for this month’s presidential poll.

The leader of the group, Hon. Ozi Raji Williams, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abuja, said and women had been working hard, penetrating the the zone to drum up support for the APC presidential ticket.

According to Williams, the group has been making a strategic difference in voter mobilisation because of its iron-cast structures from the state, local government, and ward, right down to the polling unit levels.

“At the state, local government, ward, and polling units, we have our structures and as I speak to you, efforts have been garnished to ensure people with PVCs are mainstreamed and properly sensitized to ensure that their votes on that day, come February 25, 2023, are for Tinubu and Shettima.

“We began by branding a bus and a Hilux just to ensure that the world and country see exactly what we are doing,” he said.

Williams appealed for consideration of some female members of the group for appointment into sensitive government positions when Tinubu wins.

Also speaking, a top member of the group, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, remarked that they have been working round the clock, scouring the North-Central, for the success of the party’s presidential ticket.

Another member of the group, Hajiya Jumai Chide Kabiru, stated that the body “stands as the face of Iyaloja for Tinubu and Shettima” in mobilizing millions of traders and others.