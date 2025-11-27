Kogi NGO Network (KONGONET) has asked the Kogi State government to take proactive steps to arrest the deteriorating security situation in the state.

In a statement by Hamza Aliyu, the chairman of KONGONET, the coordinating civil society networks and development-focused non-governmental organisations in Kogi, expressed concern over the rising spate of insecurity across communities in the state.

“As the foremost platform for harmonising civil society responses and promoting participatory governance, KONGONET is committed to safeguarding the welfare, rights and safety of all Kogites. Aliyu said.

He lamented that over the past several months, Kogi State had experienced a noticeable escalation in security threats across multiple local government areas, affecting both urban and rural communities.

Aliyu said while Kogi has historically grappled with occasional criminal activities due to its strategic location linking the North and South, he, however, said that recent patterns indicate a more coordinated and frequent wave of insecurity.

According to the KONGONET chairman, there has been a surge in kidnapping for ransom, particularly along major transportation routes such as the Kabba–Obajana–Lokoja corridor, the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway, remote areas of Yagba East, Yagba West, Ijumu, Okene and Kogi (Koton-Karfe)

He said, “These incidents involve highway ambushes, abduction of commuters, invasion of communities and targeted attacks on farmers and traders. This has increased fear among residents and disrupted local economic activities.

“Communities in Kabba/Bunu, Yagba East, Omala, Dekina and parts of Kogi East have reported incursions by armed groups suspected to be bandits or criminal gangs. In some cases, bandits have occupied nearby forests, using them as bases to launch attacks on villages and travellers.

“Communal tensions and land-use conflicts; some LGAs, particularly in Kogi East and Kogi West, have faced renewed tensions associated with boundary disputes, farmer-herder conflicts, resource competition exacerbated by economic hardship and climate-related pressures.

“These clashes have resulted in loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of families. Compounding this situation is the rapid spread of fake news, manipulated videos and unverified reports across social media platforms.

“This wave of misinformation has intensified public panic and poses a real danger of escalating tensions, triggering community mistrust and potentially leading to civil unrest if not addressed urgently,” he said.