A socio-political group under the aegis of Concerned Omala Sons and Daughters (COSAD) has called on Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to ensure that the next House of Representatives slot for the Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro Federal Constituency is given to Omala Local Government Area.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday, the group said its demand was based on the principle of fairness, equity, and balanced political representation among the three local government areas that make up the federal constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Hon. Matthew Ochada, noted that Omala local government area has been the most marginalised in the constituency’s political arrangement since the return of democracy in 1999, having produced a representative for only one term.

Advertisement

According to the group’s analysis, the position has been occupied by representatives from Ankpa and Olamaboro LGAs for a combined 24 years, leaving Omala with only 4 years of representation.

Their records showed that Hon. Muazu Abimaje from Ankpa LGA served between 1999 and 2003 under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), while Hon. Ali Aidoko Atai from Olamaboro represented the constituency between 2003 and 2011 on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2011, late Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Idris from Omala LGA was elected on the platform of the PDP and served just one term, after which the seat returned to Ankpa LGA with Hon. Hassan Omale (2015–2019) and the incumbent, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali (Halims), who has been in office since 2019 under the APC.

The group further explained that at the end of Halims’ tenure, Ankpa would have held the position for 16 years, Olamaboro for 8 years, and Omala for only 4 years, a clear imbalance that, they argued, contradicts the spirit of inclusion and political justice.

“Equity demands that Omala should take its turn,” Hon. Ochada stressed. “Since 1999, Omala has had just one shot at the Green Chamber. We are appealing to Governor Ododo and our great party, the APC, to support this call for justice and fairness.”

He said allowing Omala to produce the next member of the House of Representatives would not only strengthen unity among the three LGAs but also promote inclusivity and collective progress in the constituency.

The group maintained that their appeal is not rooted in partisanship but in the broader interest of justice and even development.

“We believe that considering the ticket to Omala will heal old wounds, strengthen the APC in the area, and give every segment of the constituency a sense of belonging,” the statement added.

The group pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the APC led administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and equally expressed their gratitude for his show of love for Omala.

COSAD said the Forward Operational Base in Bagana, Abejukolo Township Road currently under construction and many more projects and initiatives brought by the incumbent administration to Omala will not go unnoticed.