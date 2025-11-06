Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, is set to inaugurate 80 revitalised Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state in the first phase of the PHCs modernisation project which began in April, 2024.

The governor will perform the flag-off at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Old Market, Lokoja on Friday, signaling the beginning of a state-wide exercise aimed at transforming primary healthcare facilities into functional and modern health centres that adequately serve the people in all parts of the state.

On his earlier visits to inspect some of the completed PHCs, Governor Ododo reiterated that his administration remains committed to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of location, has access to efficient and affordable healthcare services, especially at the grassroots.

“Our people deserve a healthcare system that works. These revitalised PHCs will bring medical services closer to communities and reduce the burden on secondary health facilities,” he said.

He emphasised that the exercise was not just about renovating buildings but about restoring confidence in public health facilities through the provision of modern facilities, qualified personnel, and adequate drugs to advance the state government’s agenda of affordable and effective health services.

“This effort is part of a broader agenda to strengthen primary healthcare delivery as the foundation of a functional health system. We are not just opening facilities; we are building healthier communities”, he noted.

Governor Ododo expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership in the health sector and for creating an enabling environment for states to strengthen their healthcare systems through renewed investments and collaborative frameworks.

The governor described the President’s focus on primary healthcare and human capital development as a strong motivation for his administration’s ongoing reforms in Kogi State.

It will be recalled that in April 2024, Governor Ododo launched the revitalization of over 200 PHCs across the state, many of which are now entering the first completion phase, with 80 facilities set for commissioning in Idah, Igalamela, Kabba, Lokoja, Mopamuro, Okene, Ogori-Magongo, Ijumu, Yagba East, Adavi and other parts of the state.