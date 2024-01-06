Professor Anthony Ani, a distinguished figure in Agricultural Extension at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Imo State, emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ebonyi South Senatorial bye-election scheduled for February 3rd, 2024.

Announcing the outcome of the primary election held at the Afikpo Local Government Council headquarters in Afikpo, the Chairman of the electoral panel, Akin Akinsehinwa, revealed that Ani secured 281 out of the 285 votes cast.

Ani was selected as the consensus choice after a stakeholders’ meeting in Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, leading to the withdrawal of Chief Austin Umahi, younger brother to the Minister of Works, from the Senatorial race.

The vacancy in the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat resulted from Sen. David Umahi’s resignation, triggering a fresh election mandated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following the primary election, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Emegha, said that Ani’s election was a collective decision made within the party.

“We critically analyse those who are fit and choose him based on his pedigree. The election was a family affair and a family is like an empire which you should build well to succeed.

“The APC listens to the voices of the masses and hearkens to their calls to subsequently do what they want, ” the APC chairman said.

Reacting to his electoral victory, Professor Ani said his choice for the position was like a dream for him and thanked the party leadership for adopting him as the choice candidate..

He said that he would strive to queue into the policies of the Federal and Ebonyi state governments to connect with the people.