A group, Youth Solidarity for Progressive Change (YSFPC) has called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a new minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

While commending President Tinubu for his decisive action on alleged corruption within the ministry, said the core mission of this ministry is to provide effective leadership and coordinate both national and international humanitarian interventions.

The group, in a statement, by its convener, Benjamin Obasi, urged the president to consider Dr. the president and founder of When In Need Foundation (WIN) & Every Life Matters Humanitarian Foundation (ELIMH), Princess Chetachi Nwoga Ecton to occupy the humanitarian ministry.

Obasi said Ecton’s diverse experience and outstanding track record makes her the ideal candidate to fill the void left by the former minister.

The statement reads in part: As a youth movement, we are deeply troubled by the negative impact of such behavior from a top government official.

“Leadership demands placing the right individuals in crucial positions, considering various factors without bias. The Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management Ministry requires expertise from the public sector—someone with a proven track record in humanitarian services, a genuine passion for the needy, vulnerable, and downtrodden.

“We assert that to fulfill President Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, the welfare of the majority—youths, women, and children—must be a top priority. The leadership of the ministry should consist of individuals with the right skills and commitment.

“After extensive research in the humanitarian sector, we have found Chief Dr. Princess Chetachi Nwoga Ecton as the most qualified candidate. As the president and founder of When In Need Foundation (WIN) & Every Life Matters Humanitarian Foundation (ELIMH), she boasts over 30 years of unwavering service to humanity.

“Princess Chetachi Nwoga Ecton, a Nigerian Citizen, philanthropist, humanitarian, mother, farmer, and entrepreneur, has consistently demonstrated her passion for the downtrodden. Her remarkable work, reaching over 10 million households in Nigeria, is well-documented and verifiable in the public domain.

“We appeal to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to consider this passionate and caring mother, Princess Chetachi, for the appointment to the office of Humanitarian Affairs. We also call on Governor Sen Hope Uzodinma of Imo state to support and recommend Princess Chetachi, as it is her state of origin—a crucial opportunity for our nation.

“To all traditional rulers, students’ unions, people with disabilities, widows, orphans, farmers, and beneficiaries of her humanitarian efforts, we urge you to voice your support for this selfless nominee. Together, let us ensure the prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”