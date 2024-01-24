Mr. Kabiru Ibrahim has insisted that he remains the president of All Farmers Association (AFAN) and that the group has no plan for a national election.

Ibrahim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that the resolution on the factional tussle is ongoing in the Court of Appeal and therefore the status quo remains.

He said the judgements given in the lower court had been taken to the Appellate court and cannot stop any faction from existing.

“Some people have taken us to court and even asked the court to stop us but the court refused, saying that they had no right to do that.

“Did the governor of Kano State leave office because the tribunal and Court of Appeal asked him to leave? Did the governor of Plateau and Nasarawa States leave their offices because their cases were in court?

“They got judgments in the lower court and we appealed, the matter is not as easy as it is, as far as I am concerned that is the lack of education.

“We have elections and we were about to conduct national elections in 2019 when they took us to court, due to COVID-19 in 2021 the courts could not sit.

“In 2022 when a lower court ruled over the matter, we appealed, if by May, they don’t give us clear judgements, we will head to the Supreme Court.

“Due to elections, the Court of Appeal couldn’t hear the case until just last week.

“A matter is in court, so how can you conduct elections? Whoever is planning to conduct any elections is bridging the law. We had just conducted an election and were about to do a national election when these people took us to court.

“I am not supposed to talk down on anyone, they know why they went to court, we will hear whatever the court rules, Dr Arosanyin has no right to conduct any elections. The man who is claiming to be the AFAN president could not even win the chairmanship election in his home state of Kano.

“The federal government and all the state governments are dealing with us, not them. I went with the two ministers of agriculture to launch the dry season farming in Jigawa State. We went to Orozo, we flagged off the remaining rice and maize season farming and worked on a lot,” he said.